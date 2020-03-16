With the incidents of coronavirus cases in Frisco, campaigning for the May Frisco city election will change dramatically.
Rob Cox, candidate for Frisco City Council, Place 5, announced that he has suspended traditional campaign door-to-door walking for at least 14 days.
“Public safety is my top priority and the unprecedented impact of this virus requires significant changes in campaign practices,” Cox said. “The risk is too high, especially here in Frisco where we already have cases. I wanted to take swift action to immediately eliminate one potential transmission mode of the virus.”
The Cox campaign will instead launch a strong digital campaign to enable residents to ask questions directly online and get responses. The campaign is now upgrading its campaign to make sure voters can access the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the City Council Place 5.
“Person-to-person campaigning is the oldest and most effective kind of campaigning in the history of our democracy,” Cox said. “But now America will learn if digital communication can fill the void. Given how soon our election is, and the fact that Frisco is on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 in America, we will be among the first test cases. I am making sure my campaign leads that effort.”
For information contact Cox at info@robcoxfrisco.com or visit robcoxfrisco.com.
