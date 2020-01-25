Commuters traveling north and south along the North Dallas Parkway north of US 380 will no longer have to share the access road on the east side of the planned extension of the North Dallas Tollway.
The southbound access road, on the west side of the planned Tollway extension from FM 428 to US 380, is now open for traffic. Collin County Commissioner Susan Fletcher, center, was joined by Prosper Mayor Ray Smith and Celina Mayor Sean Terry along with Prosper Town Manager Harlan Jefferson and Celina City Manager Jason Laumer.
Officials from both communities, the North Texas Tollway Authority, Halff & Associates, and Mario Sinacola and Sons joined in the opening. The two-lane concrete paved road carrying southbound traffic replaces the shared lane on the east side, which will now only carry northbound traffic. Prosper Police are assisting drivers as they navigate the new lanes and will remain in place for as long as necessary.
