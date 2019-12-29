The famly-friendly New Year’s celebration, Day 1 Dallas, has moved to Frisco.
Day 1 Dallas is scheduled to take place from 3 to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day at the Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
The event will be presented by Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit organization that helps children and families in Dallas overcome homelessness and the trauma that comes with it.
“We really started it five years ago because there was nothing in the area for kids and families to do on New Year's day,” Karen Hughes, CEO of Vogel Alcove said. “New Year's Eve is all about adults, and January is Football. We were looking to do something for a fundraiser to raise awareness of Vogel Alcove in the local community and to give back to the Dallas community.”
In partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders and the Embassy Suites, Vogel alcove will host a variety of musical performances and magic acts, bounce houses, face painting and a fireworks show to conclude the event.
“We've been at fair park for the last 4 years,” Hughes said. “We came up here because Fair Park is having this big thing called the NHL Classic, and NBC rented out the whole park for the whole month. We had nowhere to go. My husband and I own a business in Frisco, and we live in Allen, so we know that area well. We thought it was definitely a place for kids and family, so we talked to the Rough Riders in the convention center, and we met with the mayor with other city people, and they all embraced the idea. It's been great to have their support to do this.”
Performances at Day 1 Dallas will be done by teenage musicians in Frisco like the School of Rock in Frisco, Adrian Lyles and The extremely average band. There will also be activities like a climbing wall, retro arcade, home run derby and releasing resolution lanterns into the lazy river.
All activities at Day 1 Dallas will be free of charge excluding the ticket fee and food provided by vendors.
For tickets and information visit vogelalcove.org/events/day1dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.