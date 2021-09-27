Delia Parker-Mims, longtime Lewisville family attorney and previous candidate, was elected chair of the Denton County Democratic Party on Friday by a unanimous vote.
Parker-Mims is the first African American to hold this office, the party said in a press release. She will immediately replace Jennifer Skidonenko who resigned Sept. 14 to fill the unexpired term until the primary election in spring 2022.
Parker-Mims stated that DCDP Democrats are “one team and that she and her fellow Democrats will identify, engage and excite Democrats to elect Democratic candidates.”
“I am grateful for the trust the Denton County Democrats have placed in me. We will move forward together to succeed,” Parker-Mims stated in a press release. “Democrats are not a monolithic group. We are a big-tent party that represents the broad interests of all Americans.”
