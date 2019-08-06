The inaugural Frisco Oktoberfest, presented by Nine Band Brewing Co and hosted at Frisco Square, today announced its lineup of event entertainment and activities for the festival, which will take place on Sept. 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at the event stage with a traditional keg tapping ceremony hosted by Lifestyle Frisco co-founder and COO Scott Ellis. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney will tap the first keg of Oktoberfest bier.
The festival will include authentic Oktoberfest music and dancing, a marktplatz featuring 100 shops, traditional German cuisine and food from local favorite restaurants, a bier hoisting competition, keg rolling contests, an official brat eating competition and plenty of bier.
“Frisco is a fantastic community with plenty of beer lovers,” said Keith Ashley, president of Nine Band Brewing Co. “Hosting the inaugural Frisco Oktoberfest is something we’re really excited to do for the community and we know the event will become a great tradition for years to come.”
General admission to the festival is free and open to all ages, but tickets are encouraged to help organizers gauge event attendance. Attendees should purchase their bier tickets in advance to avoid long lines.
“Frisco Oktoberfest is going to be a true community event,” said Lauren Stephan, event organizer and President of SBG Hospitality. “We love that the festival will have the German authenticity that Oktoberfest-goers enjoy while also featuring cuisine and beer from local restaurants and brewers.”
The inaugural event is sharing proceeds with local nonprofits Frisco Fastpacs and the Frisco Rotary Club. Other major event partners making the festival possible include Audi of Plano, JP Associates & Realtors, Texas Wealthwave, Omni Frisco and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Event tickets can be purchased directly on Eventbrite. For information visit friscooktoberfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.