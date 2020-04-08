Frisco ISD will have a graduation event.
But when, where and what it looks like remain to be seen.
During Tuesday’s FISD Board of Trustees meeting, which was held remotely, Superintendent Mike Waldrip said there are three options for having graduation even though students haven’t been in class since before spring break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduation ceremonies had been scheduled for May 28-30 at Ford Center at the Star and Comerica Center.
Waldrip said if students return to school on May 4 – Gov. Greg Abbott closed in-person classes until then – and they can finish out the semester the district will have graduation as normal.
“We’ll conduct all 10 graduation ceremonies, everything would continue on as it normally does,” Waldrip said.
Waldrip said if schools end up being closed into May or through the rest of the school year the district would implement a “drive-through graduation.”
“If social distancing rules are still in place we’ll set up a situation at our high schools where our students can drive through, receive their diploma, and we’ll set up various things where they can take pictures and things like that,” Waldrip said.
He said if that plan falls through then the district will use a virtual graduation ceremony for each high school.
Waldrip said in any of those scenarios certain things will still take place, such as valedictorian and salutatorian speeches and principals addressing the group.
He said if the district opts for the “drive-through graduation” families can load up in the car to attend, and they can bring noisemakers.
“We’ll try to make it the best situation that we can for our seniors,” Waldrip said. “Everybody wants to do something for our seniors, and we know it’s been a very difficult year for that set of students in particular.”
Waldrip said more information will be released in the coming days.
AP exams
Wes Cunningham, chief academic officer, said the AP exams will be allowed to be taken online at home this year.
He said the exams will be open resource but will be timed at 45 minutes, with an additional five minutes to upload documents for test submission.
He said there will be no multiple choice questions. He said there will be some courses that will have pre-response questions or a document-based question.
“The exam will only include topics and skills that most of our teachers and students (were) exposed to in class before right before we closed for e-learning,” Cunningham said.
He said students will continue to receive preparation leading up to the exams.
