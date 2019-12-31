As Frisco’s population continues to grow, several road projects in 2020 are expected to help handle that growth.
Some of the city’s existing major roads are or will have construction to expand the number of lanes while new roads will be created.
“All of our projects benefit our residents but may do so in different ways,” said Jason Brodigan, assistant director of engineering. “For example, on Rockhill Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway, we are completing new segments of major roadways, which will expand our roadway network and provide new ways for residents to move through Frisco. However, on Coit Road, Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road we are providing additional lanes to alleviate traffic and improve travel times for our residents on existing roads.”
Rockhill Parkway
On Rockhill, a project to construct a six-lane divided road from Preston Road to Coit is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.
Phase 1 of a project to construct a six-lane divided road from W. Legacy Drive to Mahard Parkway is scheduled to be complete by the third quarter. Phase 2 (North Teel Parkway to west of Legacy) begins in the first quarter and should be complete by the third quarter.
Panther Creek Parkway
Work will continue on Panther Creek. The road will be expanded from four to six lanes from Legacy to the Dallas North Tollway (DNT). That project is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. From the DNT to Preston a new four-lane road will be built, and work is expected to begin in the third quarter.
Expansion of Panther Creek from East of Preston to Honey Grove Drive from two lanes to four is projected to be done in early 2020.
Dallas Parkway
Phase 4 of the Dallas Parkway project is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2020. The project will provide an additional lane on the northbound and southbound frontage roads from Lebanon to Eldorado Parkway and then from Eldorado to Panther Creek.
Work is projected to be done by the summer of 2021. Ongoing intersection improvements at Panther Creek should be complete by the second quarter of 2020.
Coit Road
Another project includes Coit from State Highway 121 to Main Street. The project consists of expanding Coit from four to six lanes. The project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020 and be complete by early 2021.
Legacy Drive
Legacy will be constructed as a four-lane divided roadway from Panther Creek to Rockhill. The project is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. The section from Rockhill to US 380 is set to be complete in the first quarter of 2020.
The expansion of Legacy from four to six lanes (SH 121 to Warren Parkway) is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Downtown Master Plan
The new year will also bring forward work on the Downtown Master Plan.
Parking and pedestrian/bike paths are set to be added on Elm Street from First Street to North County Road.
On Main Street, from First to North County, the raised median will be replaced with a two-way continuous left-turn lane. The cross section will be modified, and the sidewalk widths will be increased.
Both projects are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The 4th Street Pedestrian Plaza from Main to Elm is expected to begin the fourth quarter of 2020.
Other projects
Reconstruction and lane expansion of Town & Country Boulevard from Spring Creek Parkway to Legacy is expected to start in the first quarter.
A project on Lebanon from Parkwood Boulevard to Ohio Drive will begin in the first quarter of 2020 and should wrap up by the end of the year. The project consists of expanding Lebanon from four to six lanes and constructing eastbound lanes of John Hickman Parkway at Preston.
Work is set to start in the second quarter of 2020 for the reconstruction of neighborhood streets in the Custer Creek Farms subdivision.
Other projects set to begin in 2020 include the construction of Mahard Parkway, a six-lane divided roadway from Rockhill to US 380 (third quarter) and reconstruction of Meadow Hill Drive from Rogers Road to Preston (fourth quarter).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.