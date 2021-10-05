As a Monday Facebook and Instagram outage stretched into an hours-long social media hiatus, local city governments and departments found themselves temporarily unable to reach the thousands of users they usually connect with on a regular basis.
That included the Frisco Police Department, which has over 47,000 followers on Facebook.
Radd Rotello, public information officer with the Frisco Police Department, said he encourages residents, especially those who stay in the know with city happenings through multiple channels, to reach out to their neighbors and make sure they are doing the same.
“So many people might rely on just one particular source of information, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter or something else, or even Nextdoor,” he said. “But I would encourage all residents and those that do use multiple sources to talk to their neighbors and encourage them to do the same.”
Monday’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage, which began before noon and had a worldwide impact, lasted for hours.
“When something like this happens and one of those avenues of communication with the public has gone down, it certainly affects us on our end as far as how we’re going to put out information,” Rotello said. “But our priority stays the same as far as taking care of the people of Frisco. So when something like that does happen, we will find a way to communicate and reach out to those that we are in charge of caring for.”
Rotello said in the event of an emergency, the department will go door to door if need be to get in contact with those affected.
The department also uses a partnership with the Ring app to push out emergency information, he said. For other information, Rotello said the department uses as many platforms as possible, including Twitter and Nextdoor, to reach residents.
Rotello said the biggest way residents can stay up to speed with the department is to go to the department’s website, FriscoPD.com, where he said any information that needed to be posted would show up.
Rotello said the Frisco Fire Department also sends out alerts through CodeRED, a mobile alert system. Frisco residents can sign up for the notifications through the Frisco Fire Department website.
According to the website, the city may also use CodeRED to send general notifications about nonlife-threatening safety measures like road closures, water main repairs and trash pickup route changes. Residents can sign up for those alerts by selecting the “general” box while registering.
