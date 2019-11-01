It’s that time of year again, when Frisco Family Services (FFS) asks residents to dip just a little deeper to help their neighbors in need.
As the air gets cooler and the holidays loom, FFS is holdings its annual fall food drive. Over the past year, FFS has provided more than 540,000 meals to Frisco and Frisco ISD families in need, thanks to donations from the community.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the FFS Food Pantry, 9085 Dogwood St. in Frisco.
Critical needs include boxed meal helpers, condiments, cooking oil, flour, pasta/sauce, peanut butter/jelly, sugar, toiletries and baby wipes. Monetary donations are also accepted through friscofamilyservices.org.
FFS operates Frisco’s only community food pantry, in addition to providing services such as life skills classes, and back to school and holiday assistance. Additionally, its donation-based retail store, Frisco Resale, raises money for FFS, and vouchers for clothing and home goods are distributed to client families.
For information visit friscofamilyservices.org/summerfooddrive.
