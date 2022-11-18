FC Dallas eSports Lab_8.jpg
FC Dallas

The FC Dallas Foundation, CoServ, Gallagher and UMB Bank unveiled the new eSports Lab at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County location in Frisco.

This is the first eSports lab built by the FC Dallas Foundation as part of its commitment to support programs that promote education and empower youth and communities in North Texas through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) initiatives.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

