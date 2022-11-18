The FC Dallas Foundation, CoServ, Gallagher and UMB Bank unveiled the new eSports Lab at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County location in Frisco.
This is the first eSports lab built by the FC Dallas Foundation as part of its commitment to support programs that promote education and empower youth and communities in North Texas through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) initiatives.
"It's really impressive to see the joy on their faces because we're here to help them and we're here to support them," Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Board Member David Crysup said. "BGCCC is a safe place for them to go after school and create a great environment for them. eSports is, as I'm learning, becoming a part of STEM education and we are really looking forward to having the lab here. These type of events are not possible without our sponsors like FC Dallas."
The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. With an emphasis in education, each Club operates programs utilizing nationally recognized evidence-based curricula developed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in partnership with some of the country’s most prestigious universities.
"Being able to provide the kids of Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County this amazing space is very important to us at FC Dallas because it provides pathways to eSports through education," FC Dallas Foundation Director Brooke Leverette said.
The FC Dallas Foundation has also built 10 soccer fields across North Texas to promote a healthy, active lifestyle for youth and communities in the region by providing safe places for them to play soccer through the Field Development program.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
