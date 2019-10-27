Fellowship Power Lunch will host its inaugural Veterans Appreciation Luncheon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Embassy Suites Frisco this November to thank veterans for being a part of a long, unbroken line of men and women who have served the country with distinction.
Fellowship Power Lunch has created this special event for veterans to be an annual luncheon that will take place every November going forward. Their vision is to serve 350 veterans a meal in a luxury setting with a motivating speaker, beginning this year with US Army Black Hawk Pilot Elizabeth McCormick.
Fellowship Power Lunch is partnering with organizations Like Operation Finally Home and 22Kill who are actively making a difference in the daily lives of veterans and surviving families of veterans across the nation. The proceeds raised for this event will be donated back to these organizations.
Sponsorships are also being accepted, with levels beginning at $50 to sponsor an individual veteran’s plate as well as sponsorship pins beginning at $250 and going up to $20,000 to be a title sponsor.
Tickets are $50 person. Seating is limited, and early registration is available at fellowshippowerlunch.com.
