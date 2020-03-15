A fifth case of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, has been reported in Frisco.
A 32-year-old man in Frisco is in self-isolation after testing presumptive positive for the coronavirus, Collin County public health officials said Sunday.
He has no underlying health conditions, and is not connected to other cases in the area, health officials said.
Tuesday it was confirmed that three members of one family – a man, his wife and one of their four children, have coronavirus. The man is a Tadlock Elementary parent.
On Friday a Frisco woman tested presumptive positive. The woman has no underlying conditions and is self-isolating, health officials said.
County officials have confirmed the woman has not traveled out of state recently. The county is working to confirm if the patient’s case is connected to others in the area.
Click here for updates on what the city of Frisco is doing to address the situation and here for Frisco ISD updates.
