What are your roots? How did your family get to America? At the Genealogy Expo at Frisco Public Library, people can find the actual, in-depth answer.

On Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., guests can attend presentations in the morning and an afternoon guided research session to learn about their family history. The Heritage Association of Frisco and Frisco Public Library are partnering to bring this eye-opening event to the community.

 “We will have organizations with a variety of resources to help guests discover their ancestors,” event lead Sheri Smith said. “The expo will empower attendees to learn about the newest tools from experts.”  

No registration is required, and the expo is free to the public. Guests are welcome to attend the whole day or to come and go as desired.

Additional information and the schedule for this event can be viewed online at friscolibrary.com/expo.

Learn more about the Frisco Heritage Association at friscoheritage.org.

genealogy
Lucian Milasan
