Fire departments throughout North Texas are sending some of their personnel to parts of the southeastern United States that have been impacted by the ongoing tropical depression Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday afternoon.
In Collin County, the McKinney Fire Department has sent four first responders and a reserve fire engine to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area for a two-week deployment, while Plano Fire-Rescue has sent six of its members to Shreveport, Louisiana during a deployment in which they will also go to Baton Rouge.
The Allen Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Greg Grimes was dispatched to Louisiana’s Terrebonne Parish as a member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Texas A&M Task Force 1, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said. In this post, Grimes has provided emergency aid in past natural disasters such as 2017’s Hurricane Harvey.
Meanwhile, Frisco Fire Department announced Sunday that three of its members were deployed as part of the hurricane response. The neighboring Little Elm Fire Department has also sent four of its first responders to Louisiana as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
In Dallas County, the Rowlett Fire Department is “putting teams together in case [they] are needed,” Asst. Chief Burney Baskett said.
While Hurricane Ida has weakened since landfall, it has nonetheless left more than one million people without electricity. This power outage is expected to last for a few weeks. As of writing, the storm’s death toll has reached four people – two in Louisiana and two in Mississippi.
Hurricane Ida is the fourth Category 4 storm to make landfall in the Atlantic region since June 2021.
