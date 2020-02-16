Frisco dispatch was notified of a house fire in the 8500 block of Preston Trace Blvd at 1:21 p.m. Sunday. Frisco Fire Department units arrived on scene at 1:25 p.m., officials said.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of a single-family residence. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the structure and the fire was declared “under control” at 1:46 p.m.
The back of the home and the attic space sustained heavy fire damage as a result of the incident. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
