Frisco Fire Department
Courtesy of Lindsay Dye

Frisco dispatch was notified of a house fire in the 8500 block of Preston Trace Blvd at 1:21 p.m. Sunday. Frisco Fire Department units arrived on scene at 1:25 p.m., officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of a single-family residence. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the structure and the fire was declared “under control” at 1:46 p.m.

The back of the home and the attic space sustained heavy fire damage as a result of the incident. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments