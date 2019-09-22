The first-ever North Texas Film Festival, powered by Capital One, will be held September 26-29 in Plano.
In addition to the NTXFF host theater, Cinemark West Plano, and XD, 3800 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Dallas Film has partnered with The Star in Frisco, 9 Cowboys Way, to host two special screenings.
On Sept. 28, a 10th-anniversary screening of “The Blind Side” will be presented at 4:30 p.m. and a 15th-anniversary screening of “Friday Night Lights” will be at 7:15 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco.
“We are delighted to welcome actors and filmmakers representing both films and will do a Q&A following the screenings,” said Johnathan Brownlee, CEO & president of Dallas Film and executive director of Dallas International Film Festival and North Texas Film Festival
Quinton Aaron had a lead role in “The Blind Side” playing Michel Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.
He will make a red carpet appearance prior to the screening and will participate in a Q&A following the screening.
Representing the 2004 film “Friday Night Lights,” Brad Leland, who starred as John Aubrey, and Grover Coulson, who starred as L.V. Miles, will also walk the red carpet and take part in a Q&A following the screening. “Friday Night Lights” is based on H.G. Bissinger’s book, which profiled the economically depressed town of Odessa and their heroic high school football team, The Permian High Panthers.
“We wanted to capture the spirit of North Texas sports and felt The Star in Frisco was the perfect setting to screen these iconic sports films,” said James Faust, artistic director for Dallas Film.
In addition, “Back of the Net” will be shown at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Cinemark West Plano and XD. Opening for this film will be the world premiere of “Second Skin,” a short film directed by Farah White.
White and lead actress, Ellen Locy, of “Second Skin” will be in attendance.
“Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story” was just added to the official film selection of the NTXFF, showcasing the life story of reired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Tickets for the events at Cinemark West Plano and XD are on sale and can be purchased at ntxff.com. Admission and parking are free to the event at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.