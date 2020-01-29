Frisco ISD is exploring a program that would allow teachers to receive certain levels of incentive pay.
The teacher incentive allotment is one of the pieces to the House Bill 3 legislation that was passed in 2019. Its goal is to provide higher pay to effective teachers, attract and keep quality teachers and provide an incentive to those who teach at the most challenging campuses, a district document stated.
FISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip updated the Board of Trustees on the program during a meeting earlier this month.
“Districts don’t have to opt in, but we feel like it’s probably something we need to do as a school district because we don’t want to lose competitive advantage,” Waldrip said. “The monies are currently supplied by the state to fund this. It’s very complicated, and it takes a great deal of time to get involved.”
HB 3 requires districts that participate to create a system to identify high-performing teachers based on standards released by the Texas Education Agency, the district stated.
Teacher observation and student performance must be included the program, though it’s up to the district as to how the observation is done and what is used to assess student performance.
Waldrip said while district officials prefer not to rely on STAAR testing they may lean more toward a portfolio-based system.
Under the allotment program an FISD teacher would be eligible for the incentive if he or she is a nationally board certified teacher or comes to FISD from a district that participates in the allotment program, even if FISD chooses not to. Waldrip said Dallas ISD is one of the area districts that has already created a teacher incentive allotment system.
FISD would receive state funding for those teachers even if the FISD does not create its system.
The district is planning to move forward with a portfolio designation system since it expects to receive funding for nationally board certified teachers and incoming teachers from participating districts in the fall.
“It’s quite possible we hire teachers at some point that would be in the teacher incentive allotment program in Dallas ISD,” Waldrip said.
Ultimately, Waldrip said, the district envisions a program that many teachers can be a part of.
“We want something that every teacher in the district could qualify for, not just some isolated special group,” Waldrip said.
He said the district’s goal is to begin collecting data in the 2021-22 school year. Waldrip said it could be 2022-23 before the district has its own system in place. And he said there are still plenty of unknowns before the system is ready in FISD.
The district plans to attend a workshop hosted by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) to get more information and will meet with districts that have the system in place in the future.
“Also keep in mind there are probably a couple of legislative sessions before we get ours in place,” Waldrip said. “So who knows what could happen.”
