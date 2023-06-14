The Frisco Police Department has terminated and arrested 34-year-old Kendal Augustus, who was employed as a police officer when allegations surfaced that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student. 

On June 8, 2023, the department was made aware of the allegations which dated back to 2017-2018 involving Augustus and a then 14-year-old Frisco ISD student. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was opened. 

