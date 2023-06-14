The Frisco Police Department has terminated and arrested 34-year-old Kendal Augustus, who was employed as a police officer when allegations surfaced that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
On June 8, 2023, the department was made aware of the allegations which dated back to 2017-2018 involving Augustus and a then 14-year-old Frisco ISD student. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was opened.
Subsequent to internal and criminal investigations into his alleged actions and gross misconduct, Augustus was terminated from his position with the department on June 14th and arrested. He was later booked into the Denton County Jail for the offense of Sexual Assault of a Child (2nd degree felony), Indecency with a Child (2nd degree felony), and Sexual Performance of a Child (3rd degree felony). Total bond was set at $55,000.
Augustus had been employed with the Frisco Police Department since July 2015 and was most recently assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit.
“As a member of the Frisco Police Department and a resident of this community, I am appalled by the actions of this former officer,” said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. “He violated the trust of our community, the ethical standards of this department, and the values of our noble profession.”
“The members of our School Resource Officer Unit have professionally demonstrated that they work diligently to build relationships with, and ensure the safety of, the faculty and students they serve. Unfortunately, the actions of one individual have sought to undermine the role entrusted to them.”
“To the victim, I pledge our department’s complete support and resources for presenting the strongest case for prosecution. To the school district and its representatives, we are committed to rebuilding trust. And to the parents in Frisco, I want to assure you we will continue to hold all members of our department to the highest of standards in order to prevent this from happening again.”
Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
