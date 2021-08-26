The city of Frisco, citing surging COVID-19 cases in the region, has announced that it will modify hours for some of its facilities and programs catering to younger children.
The season for the city’s outdoor water park at 5828 Nancy Jane Lane is over, and the park closed for weekdays when the school year began, the city stated. The facility is set to remain closed until the next season, except for on Sept. 18 for the city’s “Paws in the Pool” event.
The childcare facility in the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice beginning Friday.
The city’s Ready to Read Railroad, an “edutainment amusement” at the Frisco Public LIbrary, has temporarily closed effective immediately until further notice.
The city’s storytime programming will continue outside as “Story Time on the Square” in Simpson Plaza with the same dates, times and capacities. Events will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, the city stated.
“Thank you for your support and understanding,” the city stated in a Wednesday announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.