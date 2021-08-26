Ready to Read Railroad closes temporarily

Frisco's Ready to Read Railroad has temporarily closed effective immediately until further notice.  

 Courtesy of the Frisco Library

The city of Frisco, citing surging COVID-19 cases in the region, has announced that it will modify hours for some of its facilities and programs catering to younger children.

The season for the city’s outdoor water park at 5828 Nancy Jane Lane is over, and the park closed for weekdays when the school year began, the city stated. The facility is set to remain closed until the next season, except for on Sept. 18 for the city’s “Paws in the Pool” event.

The childcare facility in the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice beginning Friday.

The city’s Ready to Read Railroad, an “edutainment amusement” at the Frisco Public LIbrary, has temporarily closed effective immediately until further notice.

The city’s storytime programming will continue outside as “Story Time on the Square” in Simpson Plaza with the same dates, times and capacities. Events will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, the city stated.

“Thank you for your support and understanding,” the city stated in a Wednesday announcement.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments