Monday, the Frisco City Council voted to amend its emergency ordinance to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan, which takes effect May 1. 

By doing so, the city of Frisco is adopting the state’s phased approach which allows retail, restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls, museums and libraries to open at 25-percent capacity. No hands on interactive components at museums and libraries will be allowed. Read the Governor’s entire Executive Order GA-18 here.    

“We are excited to move forward with plans to Open Frisco and look forward to it happening May 1,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. 

Also beginning Friday, the city of Frisco will begin opening some facilities including the Ruff Range dog park; Dash’s Track disc golf; tennis, volleyball, pickle ball and basketball courts. 

However, the Texas Department of State Health Services recommends outdoor sports be limited to no more than four participants at any time.

The amended ordinance takes effect Friday.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments