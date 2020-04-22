Tuesday, the Frisco City Council voted to amend its ordinance to align with Governor Greg Abbott’s latest Executive Order, issued April 17, which allows for ‘Reopened Services’ or what’s being called ‘Retail To-Go’. Beginning Friday, non-essential services may offer ‘retail to-go’ through pickup or delivery to doorstep or by mail.
“We’re excited to reopen Texas, reopen Frisco and do it in a safe and meaningful way,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney.
The guidance below is based on recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and outlined by Texas Department of State Health Services. Read the entire DSHS document.
Under ‘Retail To-Go’ employees are required to:
Be trained in environmental cleaning, disinfections, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette (CDC resource here);
Be screened before coming into the business for illness (including ‘feeling feverish’ or measured temperature higher than 100+);
Wash or sanitize hands before entering business;
Wear face coverings;
Maintain at least 6 feet from one another.
Under ‘Retail To-Go’, customers:
May purchase items for pickup, delivery to doorstep or by mail, but may not enter the premises;
Should pay by phone, online (or minimize direct contact if remote payment is unavailable);
Should wash or sanitize hands after transaction.
Pickup:
Employees should place purchases in customer’s backseat or trunk;
Employees must wash or sanitize hands after each customer interaction and disinfect items that came into contact with customer.
Deliveries:
By doorstep: Employees or third-party carrier should deliver to doorstep. Neither can enter customer’s home or business.
By mail: No customer contact.
Frisco’s amended ordinance takes effect at midnight. A special called meeting will be held Monday to consider Abbott’s next, anticipated executive order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.