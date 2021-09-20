Frisco is the 19th-best city to live in the country this year, according to a ranking published last week.
Money Magazine has released the 2021 iteration of its annual ranking of best cities to live in 2021, and two north Texas cities have made their mark. Flower Mound landed the No. 4 spot.
According to the report, the magazine considered cities and towns with populations between 25,000 and 500,000. Frisco has a population of 203,215.
The study also considered categories of data points including cost of living, economic opportunity and housing affordability as it settled on the top 50. In addition, the study limited the ranking to three cities per state and one per county. Neither Flower Mound nor Frisco made the ranking last year.
The ranking noted the forthcoming Frisco-based PGA of America headquarters and the city’s job growth: jobs in the area increased by 21% between 2015 and 2020 and are expected to increase another 19% by 2025, according to the ranking.
Frisco’s largest employer is currently Frisco ISD, the ranking said, while the city’s largest industry is retail.
According to the report, Frisco’s median household income is $126,807, and the median home price is $431,936. Unemployment is at 5.1%.
The ranking can be found here.
