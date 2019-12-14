Frisco City Hall

 

City of Frisco offices, the Frisco Municipal Court, Frisco Fire Safety Town and the Central Fire Administrative office will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, reopening Dec. 26. The same city offices will also close January 1, 2020.

There will be no recycling or trash services provided on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 or New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. 

On both holiday weeks, if your regular service day is Wednesday, services will be provided Thursday. If you regular service day is Thursday, your services will be provided on Friday. If your service day is Friday, your services will be provided on Saturday. Collection on Monday and Tuesday will not be affected. Regular curbside services resume Jan. 6.

The Environmental Collection Center, including the household chemical and electronics disposal areas, will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, as well as on Jan. 1, reopening with normal hours Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 respectively. Drop-off without an attendant present is considered illegal dumping.

Frisco Senior Center – (updated, based on new opening date of The Grove)

Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.  

Facility will be closing on Dec. 31 in preparation for move to The Grove now planned to open in late January 2020.

Frisco Heritage Center

Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 

Frisco Discovery Center

Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Open Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sci-Tech's "Countdown to Noon" event (other exhibits closed).

Frisco Athletic Center

Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25

Open Dec. 31, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Jan. 1

See a complete list of modified holiday hours including group exercise, studios, the gymnasium, the Fun Club and The Zone, and the indoor aquatic center.

The Frisco Public Library will close early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23. The library will also be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The drive-thru book drop will remain open and is located behind the building. On Dec. 31, the library will close early at 6 p.m. The library will also be closed on Jan. 1.

