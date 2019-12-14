City of Frisco offices, the Frisco Municipal Court, Frisco Fire Safety Town and the Central Fire Administrative office will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, reopening Dec. 26. The same city offices will also close January 1, 2020.
There will be no recycling or trash services provided on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 or New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
On both holiday weeks, if your regular service day is Wednesday, services will be provided Thursday. If you regular service day is Thursday, your services will be provided on Friday. If your service day is Friday, your services will be provided on Saturday. Collection on Monday and Tuesday will not be affected. Regular curbside services resume Jan. 6.
The Environmental Collection Center, including the household chemical and electronics disposal areas, will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, as well as on Jan. 1, reopening with normal hours Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 respectively. Drop-off without an attendant present is considered illegal dumping.
Frisco Senior Center – (updated, based on new opening date of The Grove)
Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Facility will be closing on Dec. 31 in preparation for move to The Grove now planned to open in late January 2020.
Frisco Heritage Center
Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
Frisco Discovery Center
Closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Open Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sci-Tech's "Countdown to Noon" event (other exhibits closed).
Frisco Athletic Center
Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25
Open Dec. 31, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Closed Jan. 1
See a complete list of modified holiday hours including group exercise, studios, the gymnasium, the Fun Club and The Zone, and the indoor aquatic center.
The Frisco Public Library will close early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23. The library will also be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The drive-thru book drop will remain open and is located behind the building. On Dec. 31, the library will close early at 6 p.m. The library will also be closed on Jan. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.