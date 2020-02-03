Little Elm-based Recycle 2 Support (R2S) recently opened a donation drop off center in Frisco that now benefits Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD). Located at 10601 Ohio Drive, this R2S location will allow residents to support the mission of RMHD directly by donating unwanted clothing and household items. R2S pays RMHD by the pound for items dropped off at the center, these items are then sold in their thrift stores or repurposed in other ecological ways.
RMHD serves as a home-away-from-home to families while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or serious injuries in the Dallas area. The House has served more than 38,000 families in its nearly 40-year history, and while families are asked to contribute a mere $15 per night to their stay, no family is ever turned away for an inability to pay.
In 2018, RMHD also opened its first-ever Family Room, located at Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco, to provide a special place of respite, relaxation, comfort and privacy to families with children receiving outpatient care.
“We are the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, which reflects our physical location in Dallas and speaks to the hundreds of families we care for from all over the state of Texas and beyond. Since 2018, our care area actually extends to local families whose children are being treated at our RMHD Family Room at Texas Scottish Rite for Children in Frisco. This drop-off center is an ideal way for our Frisco community to support RMHD,” said Chief Executive Officer of RMHD Jill Cumnock. “Our partnership with R2S invites those in our geographical service area to be a part of creating the caring community we provide to more than 1,400 families each year – and to do so by simply donating items they no longer need.”
R2S works to prevent unwanted clothing and household items from ending up in landfills by providing a convenient and eco-friendly way of disposing them. Promoting a greener future by educating and involving communities like Frisco in landfill diversion and sustainability, R2S works collaboratively with nonprofits like RMHD to reduce carbon footprints, to create jobs that fuel the economy, and to provide support through funding. R2S also offers pick up service to homeowners who visit rmhdallas.org/get-involved/donate to schedule a pick-up.
