The 34th Annual Bosque Art Classic in Clifton, known for the exceptional work it garners from across the nation and beyond, will open with a preview, awards ceremony and dinner at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
Sponsored by the Art Council of the Bosque Arts Center, the Art Classic has included the likes of Xiang Zhang, Teal Blake, Mikel Donahue, and Tyler Crow in the course of its existence. This year juror and judge was Oreland C. Joe Sr. The first Native American to be invited into the Cowboy Artists of America, Joe is recognized as a master of stone and bronze.
The 2019 Classic boasts over 230 original pieces from 136 artists. Area artists in the show include Jing Zhao of Frisco, Susan Temple Neumann of Rowlett, Nancy Bozeman of Kennedale, Liz Bonham of Keller, Bill and Krystyna Dale of Arlington, Barbara Hack of Flower Mound, and Geri Dunn of Carrollton.
All pieces in the show may be viewed in the online gallery at bosqueartscenter.org . The classic will also open the sale to online purchases after opening weekend.
Tickets are available online or by phone at 254-675-3724.
The show will remain on display free to the public Sept. 15-28, at the following times:
The Bosque Arts Center is located at 215 S. College Hill Drive.
