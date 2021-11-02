Federal prosecutors have said a Frisco-based real estate broker who made national headlines after publicizing her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol should get jail time for her actions.
A sentencing memorandum filed Thursday has asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to sentence Jennifer Ryan to 60 days of incarceration and $500 in restitution, stating that she “enthusiastically participated” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sharing it with social media followers and that she “publicly cheerleaded” a violent attack that derailed efforts to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The memorandum lays out several reasons for the suggested sentence, including allegations that Ryan was aware Jan. 6 could be and did become violent, that she promoted violence and that she repeatedly communicated a lack of remorse afterwards.
The memorandum adds that she provided false information about her conduct that day.
“The defendant understood the impact that her statements would have on others,” The memorandum states. “She sought to persuade others to ‘fight’ with the goal of disrupting a presidential election. Thus, the defendant’s intrusion into the Capitol has greater significance than someone who simply entered and then left.”
Ryan made national headlines after it became known that she had boarded a private plane chartered by a Facebook friend to go to Washington D.C. to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.
Social media posts from her accounts featured videos and photos of her experience from that day, including a photo of her posing next to a broken Capitol building window.
“We just stormed the Capitol,” she tweeted. “It was one of the best days of my life.”
While streaming on Facebook, she said she was “going to war” and later entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda door, moving past broken windows while alarms audibly sounded, the memorandum states. The document states she also detected tear gas upon entry.
Later, after leaving the inside of the building, prosecutors note that Ryan joined chants of “Hang Mike Pence.”
Ryan was arrested in Plano on Jan. 15.
In August, she entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, a class B misdemeanor. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $5,000.
The memorandum states that Ryan made public statements months after her arrest indicating she thought she was immune from punishment and said in a personal message that she would get off “Scott free.”
“The sense of impunity in these statements demonstrates a need for specific deterrence in this defendant’s case and reflects that she fails to appreciate the seriousness of her conduct or the charges against her,” the memorandum states.
The document also references a March 26 tweet from Ryan’s account that states, “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail.”
Ryan’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
