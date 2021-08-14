Frisco will be looking to adopt the same tax rate as last year as it considers budgeting for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to the city’s draft budget, the suggested tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will be $0.4466 per $100 of valuation, the same rate that was adopted last year. A graph in the draft budget shows that the city’s property tax revenue is expected to surpass $100 million this year.
The draft includes a notice that the budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than the previous year’s budget by $13.5 million, and that the property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll would be $6.9 million.
Ad valorem taxes will account for 52% of the city’s general fund revenues this year, according to the draft. Sales tax collections are expected to increase by 5% this year to add $53.9 million to the general fund.
“A substantial portion of the additional property tax revenue will be used to fund 27 new positions in the police department and fire departments,” City Manager George Purefoy stated in the proposed budget.
That includes adding 17 new police department staff, as well as nine additional firefighter/paramedics and one new fire equipment technician. This comes despite the fact that the city is not adding a new fire station, Purefoy stated.
“This strategy hopefully will ‘smooth’ the hiring of firefighter/paramedics to nine per year (over the next three years) so when we do open Station 10 we have a substantial portion of the staff in place to cover the new substation,” Purefoy stated.
The city’s general fund operating expenditures are expected to be $198.3 million, a $3.7 million increase over the previous year. The draft proposes spending $51.3 million on the Frisco Police Department, an 11% increase over the previous year. The fire department budget for fiscal year 2022 comes to $44.9 million, a 7% increase over the previous year.
The budget includes a proposed fee increase for the city’s environmental services fund to contribute to costs for the former Exide Battery Plant closure and operations, Purefoy stated.
“The cost of keeping the Exide site pollution controls operating awaiting the cleanup of the site has exceeded our initial estimate, thus the request for additional funds,” Purefoy stated. “We had anticipated costs of approximately $750,000 per year, but the actual costs are running closer to $1.5 million per year.”
The rate increase would include a $1 increase per bin to residential customers and a 2% increase to commercial customers, according to the draft budget.
Frisco has scheduled public hearings on the budget for Tuesday and for Sept. 7. The Frisco City Council is slated to hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate on Sept. 21 and then to vote on adopting the tax rate and budget that same day.
