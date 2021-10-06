This story has been updated with additional information.
Five people were evacuated from a Frisco apartment building Wednesday as the result of a gas leak.
At 8:41 a.m. the Frisco Fire Department received an alert about a gas leak on Lebanon Road between Whitefish Lake Drive and Poppy Hills Drive. The Frisco Fire Department announced through social media that all residents were sheltering in place and said to avoid the area. The department also said one building had been evacuated “for caution.”
Keith Gall, battalion chief with the Frisco Fire Department, said a construction crew had been digging and hit a line. He said five people from one building of a nearby apartment complex had been evacuated. The building was the closest to the leak, he said. People at a nearby memory care facility and a rehabilitation center were sheltering in place, Gall said.
At noon, the department announced through social media that the leak had been stopped. Lebanon Road remained closed at the time, and the department said Atmos would stay on scene to repair the leak.
Gall said the shelters in place had been lifted and that those who were evacuated were able to return to the building.
