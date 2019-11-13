Frisco Chamber accreditation

Pictured are John Scheef, 2019 chairman of the board, and Tony Felker, president/CEO.

 Courtesy of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce

The United States Chamber of Commerce, at its board meeting this week, awarded the Frisco Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“It is critical that business leaders have a voice in the debates that will shape the business climate in their communities,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of federation relations and institute for organization management. “Accreditation recognizes a chamber’s work to foster a healthy business climate that enhances the quality of life for its members and its community.”

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.

“The entire Frisco Chamber of Commerce team, board, and members contributed to this accomplishment,” said Tony Felker, president/CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. “In 2014, we received a 4-star Accreditation on our first attempt ever at accreditation. In the five years since, we have strived to excel and improve in several areas. Knowing that being a 5-star accredited chamber puts us in the top two percent of all chambers is a great accomplishment.”

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board membersCurrently, only 217 of 7,000 chambers carry the distinction of being accredited.

The Frisco Chamber earned a perfect score in four of the nine areas reviewed. “At the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, we talk about continuous improvement. We won’t stop here.” Felker said. “We will continue to work to achieve even higher standards to contribute to our business community and the community as a whole.”

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments