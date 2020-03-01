The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday arrested Brett Kevin Yzquierdo, a choir teacher at Reedy High School in Frisco, and charged him with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
Yzquierdo, 29, is from Plano.
According to an arrest affidavit, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit participated in an undercover online operation on Feb. 21 by posing as children under the age of 17. The purpose was to establish communication with adults seeking to meet children online for sex.
The affidavit states the investigator set up a profile on the social media site Grindr, pretending to be a 15-year-old male. At 10:54 a.m. Feb. 21 the investigator received a message from someone with the profile name “Friends.”
The report states the two exchanged photos. “Friends” told the investigator he is a teacher. The investigator replied “I'm probably the same age as the kids ur watching.”
“Friends” asked the investigator what grade he is in, to which the investigator replied, “10th.”
The affidavit states the investigator said, “Lol well being 15 sucks, I can't do anything.” “Friends” replied, “Lol oh so not quite 18 (laughy face), that doesn't matter to me tbh (to be honest) lol.”
According to the affidavit the two continued to correspond through the app before continuing their conversation through texts.
At 2:49 p.m., “Friends” texted the investigator, and the conversation turned sexual in nature with “Friends” asking various sexual questions.
Investigators were able to determine the phone number from “Friends” belonged to Yzquierdo, that his driver license photo matched the one on the Grindr account and that he was a choir teacher at Reedy.
Yzquierdo was arrested on a warrant with assistance from the Frisco Police Department and booked into Collin County Jail.
“Evil walks among us,” said Sheriff Bill Waybourn in a press release. “Our promise is that we will never stop hunting down people who commit these crimes. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will work to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jessica Brittain at 817-884-1436.
