The city of Frisco has new rules regulating pet stores and retail sales of animals, specifically dogs and cats. The Frisco City Council on Tuesday night adopted regulations designed to protect dogs and cats, as well as prospective pet buyers. The new rules take effect in 30 days.
“We believe our revised (animal) ordinance is one of the most comprehensive in the state,” said Deputy City Manager Henry Hill. “The improved ordinance is the result of collaboration between city staff, animal advocates, veterinarians, pet retailers, the public and Frisco city leaders. Greater transparency is at the core of the adopted changes. Now, pet stores must provide pet buyers a comprehensive animal history that details information about everything from the breeder to the type of care the animal received while in the pet store.”
Information about feeding, housing, sanitation, veterinary treatment (including names of any medications, worming treatments and/or immunizations) as well as record keeping on the acquisition, transportation and health of the animal while in the pet store have been added or enhanced in the revised ordinance.
Amendments to the ordinance include, but are not limited to, the following:
• requires microchip implants for dogs and cats sold by a pet store;
• prohibits the sale or transfer of animals born outside of the United States;
• provides for regular, unannounced pet store inspections at least quarterly;
• renames ‘Animal Control’ to ‘Animal Services’
• requires pet store owners ‘conspicuously post’ sign stating ‘information about animals is available for review’;
• requires dogs and cats be at least 8 weeks old before being sold;
• requires pet store to provide documented onsite visit by licensed veterinarian at least once per week;
• requires pet store provide prospective buyers a statement disclosing dog, cat has no known disease or illness;
• provides for the suspension and/or revocation of pet store permits;
• establishes criminal and civil penalties, i.e. civil penalty of no more than $1,000 per day for each violation;
• establishes an ‘appeal process’.
In August 2019, Frisco Animal Services, a division of the Frisco Police Department, was contacted by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), about concerns involving Petland in Frisco. Frisco Animal Services identified several animals that needed immediate veterinary care.
Petland was cited for failure to comply with a city ordinance requiring documentation of veterinary care upon request. Animal Services officers made frequent, unannounced, store inspections. To date, Frisco investigators have not found any evidence that meets the Texas statute for cruelty to animals, according to city officials.
“This ordinance also provides our animal services officers greater oversight so they can look out for the animals’ safety, health and welfare,” said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson.
