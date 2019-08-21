On Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. the Frisco Democratic Club will host the first multi-candidate event in Texas’s 2020 race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. The six candidates confirmed to attend the forum are Congressman Chris Bell, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez and Sen. Royce West.
The event will be moderated by Jason Whitely, WFAA’s senior news reporter and host of ‘Inside Texas Politics,’ and will take place at Collin College’s Preston Ridge campus in Frisco (9700 Wade Blvd.).
The event, which is free and open to the press and the public, is expected to draw a significant turnout. Frisco Democratic Club President, Ira Bershad, helped coordinate the event and said, “Frisco is the epicenter for turning Texas blue. It’s not a coincidence that this forum is being held in Collin County."
The Frisco Democratic Club is the official Political Action Committee (PAC) for Democrats in the city of Frisco – one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.
“We advance our goals through several ongoing programs, including voter registration, voter outreach, and public events such as candidate forums and town halls,” a press release stated.
Learn more at FriscoDemocrats.org and follow us @FriscoDemocrats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.