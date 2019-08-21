On Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. the Frisco Democratic Club will host the first multi-candidate event in Texas’s 2020 race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. The six candidates confirmed to attend the forum are Congressman Chris Bell, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez and Sen. Royce West.

The event will be moderated by Jason Whitely, WFAA’s senior news reporter and host of ‘Inside Texas Politics,’ and will take place at Collin College’s Preston Ridge campus in Frisco (9700 Wade Blvd.).

The event, which is free and open to the press and the public, is expected to draw a significant turnout. Frisco Democratic Club President, Ira Bershad, helped coordinate the event and said, “Frisco is the epicenter for turning Texas blue. It’s not a coincidence that this forum is being held in Collin County."

The Frisco Democratic Club is the official Political Action Committee (PAC) for Democrats in the city of Frisco – one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.

“We advance our goals through several ongoing programs, including voter registration, voter outreach, and public events such as candidate forums and town halls,” a press release stated.

