Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney has said the city’s ethics ordinance will be reviewed.
The statement came during a Tuesday City Council meeting after a resident called for an independent ethics council. Cheney said the city’s governance committee will be “picking up” the ethics ordinance and that the speaker could speak on it at a meeting later this month.
“When this was first put into place, our city attorney essentially told us that it would be used as a political weapon against council members and actually warned the council in the public meeting about that happening,” Cheney said Tuesday, “and there hadn’t been one filed until council members had one filed against them because we took a picture without a mask on. And so council will be reviewing that because it was never intended for rumors or things without facts to come before public input.”
Cheney’s comments come after the Frisco City Council has twice faced ethics complaints this year. One came in January, when a resident alleged that Cheney, Councilman John Keating and Councilman Brian Livingston had violated the city’s ethics ordinance by failing to wear facial coverings or socially distance at two events.
The complaint, submitted by Martin Woodward, cited a Dec. 4 event at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, attended by Keating and Livingston as well as Councilman-elect Dan Stricklin. Woodward also cited a Dec. 10 event at Verona Villa in Frisco, attended by the three council members and Cheney. Woodward called for the four council members’ removal in his complaint.
The Frisco City Council at the time unanimously approved dismissing the complaint on the grounds that it didn’t allege facts sufficient enough to constitute a violence of the city’s ethics ordinance.
Then-councilman Will Sowell said he had been a part of the committee that wrote the code of ethics in 2009. The code’s main purpose was to make sure there weren’t conflicts with council members while they voted on items, he said.
“What that ethics policy was not meant to do was to facilitate political attacks that are not related to ethics in the city of Frisco,” Sowell said at the time. “These are sensitive times, and I do think we’ve become a very divided country, and I don’t want us to become a divided community.”
In July, Frisco council members elected to dismiss four ethics complaints that were filed against Cheney and one that was filed against Keating.
“And while these were all allegations, I did go ahead and submit a sworn affidavit to our city secretary on all the complaints, stating that all the complaints and allegations in the complaint are false and not truthful, nor would they be considered a violation of the ordinance if considered as fact,” Cheney said at the time.
During the July meeting, Councilwoman Shona Huffman said in the future filed complaints must have real evidence or proof to support any claims.
“The ethics ordinance is not designed to be a political sword on any side, and it should be deemed a tool when such egregious violations with sufficient proof have occurred,” Huffman said.
