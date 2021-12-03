On Wednesday night, locals lined up in Frisco to quiz the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’s interim president and CEO.
Brad Jones, ERCOT’s interim president and CEO, called on community members to ask “only tough questions” as part of a town hall event hosted in Frisco by State Reps Matt Shaheen and Jared Patterson, who both represent portions of Frisco.
“We knew that winter is coming and this was going to be on top of mind as a big event, obviously, in February, so we wanted to give the citizens of this community an opportunity to come and learn specifically the work that the legislature did, what the Public Utility Commission has done, what ERCOT has done and what our game plan moving forward so that we’re a lot better prepared than we were back in February,” Shaheen told The Frisco Enterprise.
During the event, Shaheen told attendees that following the winter storm, which resulted in the deaths of over 200 people in Texas, the Texas Legislature formed a joint house committee that held around 70 hours of hearings to find out what happened.
“I will tell you that we are better prepared this winter than last winter, but I also will tell you there’s still multiple years that are required to implement the policy changes and so forth that we made,” he said.
Patterson told attendees that current changes to the state’s electricity grid are the “most substantial” to take place in over two decades.
“To be honest with you, this isn’t something we can answer in a soundbite. It’s not something that can be put out in a tweet,” he said. “These are very complicated issues that have very complicated responses because you start to tinker with one little thing in the market, and it affects all these other things.”
During the meeting, Jones said 50,000 megawatts of resources had problems during the February storm.
“I need to put that in context for you. 50,000 megawatts is over half of the generation that we count on in the winter,” he said. “During the winter months, we count on about 84,000 megawatts of generation capability. So it was over half of that capability. But more importantly to give you a size, California on their hottest day, their peak load every year is 48,000 megawatts of load. We lost more generation during that week than the entirety of the state of California has load on their hottest day.”
In order to prevent the impact of extreme weather events in the future, Jones said, the starting point is with generation.
“The legislature gave us the ability through the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to require weatherization by all the generators, they gave the ability to the railroad commission to require weatherization for gas facilities, and they gave both of them the ability to levy $1 million fines per day per occurrence if they fail to do so, a significant penalty authority now, which didn’t exist before.”
He said between Dec. 2 and Dec. 29, ERCOT will be inspecting over 300 generating units, units that he said comprise 85% of the lost megawatt hours in February.
“We’re focusing on those that created the most problems for us,” he said. “And if they fail, we will report them to the PUC and the PUC can levy those fines.”
Jones said the media said generators had done nothing after a storm in 2011.
“I’m going to tell you that is not true. They did prepare,” he said. “We had the facts to show they did prepare--for 2011. They prepared for the wrong storm.”
Jones said distribution companies must also have a plan in place if power loads do need to be shed that keep customers from losing power for more than an hour at a time.
“And in the middle, ERCOT has to be better at communicating,” he said.
Jones said the council’s head of communications has been working for six months to improve communications and ensure they have channels that go through each provider.
“Remember, we don’t own the distribution companies, but we have to make sure we’re communicating through them and through their retail providers so the information that gets to the customer is not a different set of information from each one of those channels,” Jones said.
The event, which lasted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., allowed residents to share their stories and to ask questions about the impact of the storm. A video of the full meeting is available on the city of Frisco website.
