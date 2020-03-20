Friday night the Frisco City Council approved an ordinance to extend an emergency declaration by Mayor Jeff Cheney through April 8.
The ordinance further defines ‘social gathering’ of more than 10 people and includes: auditoriums, theaters, stadiums, arenas or event centers, gyms, meeting halls and conference centers.
A ‘social gathering’ does not include people who are (generally) not within six feet of one another for extended periods:
* Transit, or waiting for transit;
* Office spaces or residential buildings;
* Grocery stores, shopping malls or other retail establishments (other than bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and massage parlors)
* Gas stations, parks and banks;
* Government buildings providing essential services;
* Hospitals and medical facilities.
The ordinance approved Friday also prohibits hoarding. It also encourages all public, private and commercial labs to report the number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily to the city of Frisco.
The ordinance provides enforcement, more specifically stating any violation is a misdemeanor.
