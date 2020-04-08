Denton County confirmed two new Frisco cases of COVID-19, and Collin County confirmed two bringing Frisco’s new confirmed cases count to four.
This brings Frisco’s total confirmed cases to 71. Between the two counties, 30 Frisco residents have recovered. Collin County reports one Frisco death related to COVID-19.
The health authorities from both Collin and Denton Counties are providing dashboards with greater detail. For resources and information about the situation in Frisco, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus.
The Frisco City Council voted Tuesday night to extend its emergency declaration to April 30 and amend its ordinance to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statewide and Essential Services and Activities Protocols.
By doing so, the city is adopting the state’s process for determining whether a business or services is considered essential. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) provides an online process for applicants to be considered essential. The state is using the Critical Infrastructure Workforce definitions provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security when considering applications for essential designations.
A Frisco business or services that TDEM approves as essential must “…provide written evidence of the same to Frisco as soon as reasonably possible after such approval,” according to the amended ordinance.
Mayor Jeff Cheney also announced the city of Frisco has updated its myFrisco app to allow residents to help monitor instances where non-essential businesses or services may be operating or people may not be observing social distancing.
“Our staff will look into each service request, just like they do when residents report water waste, necessary sidewalk repairs or missed collections,” Cheney said. “Our city team will look into your concerns as soon as possible; but we are asking for your patience, as we work through these requests.”
The myFrisco app can be downloaded in the app store. Residents can also access the app from the city’s website under the Communications menu at FriscoTexas.gov
Cheney issued a message to residents, encouraging them to be disciplined during this pandemic.
“We still need to do our part by following CDC guidelines which include staying home, social distancing, and washing our hands often. We have more information and resources at FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus. We will get through this together. Along the way, let’s remember to ‘spread kindness, not the virus’.”
The amended ordinance took effect Tuesday and expires April 30 unless extended by the Frisco City Council.
