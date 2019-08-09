Frisco Family Services wrapped up its nine-week Summer Lunch Program with its grand finale on Aug. 2, and it was on to the next fest less than a week later with FFS’s annual Back2School Fun Fair.
Hundreds of Frisco ISD students received the supplies they need to start school on the right foot. With the help of Amica Insurance and Macy’s Stonebriar, Frisco Family Services was able to provide backpacks and tote bags full of school supplies, new clothes, shoes, hygiene items and more for the first day back.
Monday’s event also provided on-site vision screenings and lens fittings, haircuts and more for pre-qualified FISD students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Volunteers from both companies were on hand to help pass out goodies.
Amica Insurance donated $25,000 to ensure the students’ “invisible needs” are met, which allows children to hold their heads high when returning to school. The funds provided T-shirts, socks underwear and tennis shoes.
Meredith Gregory, lead corporate social responsibility coordinator for Amica Insurance – based in Lincoln, Rhode Island – has supported FFS for the past five years through its Dallas office and has focused specifically on the Back2School event.
“A lot of times people might be going through a crisis or situation where they need a helping hand, and it's nice to know that we're supporting a program that we as a company, that’s something we also do for our customer,” she said.
This was Gregory’s first time visiting FFS since first working with the nonprofit from Amica Insurance headquarters, and she was happy to help.
“It's such a warm feeling being here today,” she said. “They provide services that can help people become self-sufficient to improve their quality of life, and it's basic needs. These are things that sometimes are invisible that people don't necessarily think about. … For a child to go on the first day of school with a brand new pair of glasses they may have not otherwise had, a new haircut, nails painted, new back-to-school supplies, a backpack – all of these basic things that just make their first day, their start of the school year. They're already on a fresh start.”
Macy’s presented a $10,000 check to FFS Monday morning to provide students with a jacket or coat. This is the second year in a row Macy’s has participated in the Back2School Fun Fair.
FFS also offered additional tools and support to parents and guardians Monday to provide important information and materials about health care, job training and more.
