Frisco Family Services holds its annual food drive in the fall, just before the busy holiday season, but for the first time ever, FFS has opted to hold a food drive during the sweltering summer months to help local families keeping up with higher utilities.
According to FFS, home to Frisco’s only community food pantry, children on the free/reduced lunch program during the school year now require extra meals at home, and the cost of water and cooling homes is making it increasingly difficult for families in crisis to put food on the table. The FeedFrisco Community-wide Food Drive on July 20 aims to curb this struggle.
“While an increase in hunger during the summer is hard to see with all the business development that is going on around us, the problem is real,” said FFS Executive Director Nicole S. Bursey. “With school out, and utility expenses rising, we are seeing more and more families walk through our doors not knowing how they will feed their family. Ensuring that everyone has food to eat is critical – especially our children and seniors.”
Donors are asked to drop off food items between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 20 at the FFS Food Pantry, 9085 Dogwood St. in Frisco.
“As a community, we can rally together and make this happen. Let’s come together to make our FeedFrisco initiative a priority. Donate to our summer Community-wide Food Drive and help ensure no one goes hungry in our community.”
For information visit friscofamilyservices.org/summerfooddrive.
