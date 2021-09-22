The Frisco community will be paying more for some city services thanks to a City Council vote.
On Tuesday, Frisco City Council members voted unanimously to set various new fee rates including new water and sanitary sewer rates and solid waste collection fees.
Treasury Manager Brett Peterson said a proposed 3% increase to water and sanitary sewer rates comes as Frisco looks ahead to receiving pass-through costs from the North Texas Municipal Water District.
“Costs include increases in debt service payments related to the Panther Creek and Stewart Creek Wastewater treatment plants and increased personnel, chemical and maintenance costs for the Regional Water and Wastewater Systems, as well as the Upper East Fork Interceptor System,” Peterson stated in a city memo.
The water district is also projecting an annual demand of 12.979 billion gallons of water for Frisco. Peterson said that at the end of July, the city set a new minimum annual demand of about 12.194 billion gallons.
The council also approved increasing the city’s solid waste collection fee by $1 for residents per cart per month and by 2% for commercial customers. The increases will go towards covering costs of landfill closure and plant operations expenses at the former Exide Battery Recycling Plant grounds.
“The cost of keeping the Exide site pollution controls operating awaiting the cleanup of the site has exceeded our initial estimate, thus the request for additional funds,” City Manager George Purefoy stated in Frisco’s draft budget. “We had anticipated costs of approximately $750,000 per year, but the actual costs are running closer to $1.5 million per year.”
The rates approved Tuesday also include upping the residential utility account deposit to $150 to reflect the average monthly bill, the city memo stated. The rate was last set at $125 in 2016.
The city also set the reclaimed water charge at $2.13 per thousand gallons. Peterson said in the memo that developers and owners look to buy reuse water from the city for landscape irrigation.
The new collection fees will go in effect for January 2022 billing, which is based on December consumption.
