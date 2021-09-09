The Frisco Fire Department is commending an off-duty captain from a nearby department for saving an unconscious person from a burning vehicle.
The Frisco Fire Department was alerted to a crash that occurred at 7:57 a.m. Sept. 3 on Eldorado Parkway east of Independence Parkway, a Thursday press release from the department stated. The first unit arrived at the scene at 8:01 a.m.
All units were told that a person was still in the vehicle, the department stated. When fire units arrived on scene, they found the vehicle “fully involved with fire” and the victim out of the vehicle.
During the response, a passerby had stopped to help the victim and pull them from the vehicle.
The passerby, Bret Storck, an off-duty captain with Dallas Fire-Rescue, initially tried to render aid to the unconscious person but then removed them from the vehicle when he saw it ignite.
Frisco crews extinguished the fire and took the victim to a local hospital, the department stated.
“The Frisco Fire Department is grateful that Captain Storck was there,” the department said in a press release.
