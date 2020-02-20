Stop the Bleed

The Frisco Fire Department will begin hosting Stop the Bleed classes to teach residents how to help someone who has suffered a severe injury, such as from a shooting, until paramedics arrive.

The Frisco Fire Department knows that an increase in active shooter incidents across the country has led to the need for residents to know how to help those who have been injured.

That’s why the department is increasing its education efforts.

Beginning in March, FDP will begin hosting Stop the Bleed classes to teach residents how to help someone who has suffered a severe injury, such as from a shooting, until paramedics arrive.

Jake Owen, battalion chief over EMS for the fire department, said the program follows the national Stop the Bleed guidelines.

“With the number of active shooter incidents throughout the U.S. it’s presented a need for first aid and Stop the Bleed skills,” Owen said. “We wanted a skill set to provide in the event that something like that does happen.”

The class will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, every other month at Fire Station No. 6, 3535 Eldorado Parkway. The first class will take place March 18.

The fire department’s CPR training class will take place on the other months.

Owen said those in attendance will learn how to control bleeding for a penetrating injury that can occur not only in public places but also at home.

The class will also teach how to apply a tourniquet, pressure control and wound packing and application of chest seals.

Owen said the class will begin with a presentation, followed by a hands-on work using a mannequin and training devices.

“A lot of people are looking for this,” Owen said. “It’s taught in the corporate world and a lot of other places. We wanted to make sure we’re also providing that opportunity.”

Registration is required and can be done at friscofire.com. Each class is limited to 16 students.

