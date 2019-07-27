Last week, in the epic showdown between the Frisco Fire Department and Police Department, one side emerged victorious.
The Frisco Fire Department won the Battle of the Badges, an annual blood donation contest hosted by Carter BloodCare.
The competition lasted through Friday and Saturday. Throughout Frisco, different locations set up blood drives, which either sided with the police station or fire department. After Saturday’s drive, a vote was called in to see which team was able to collect more blood.
At the end of the battle, the Frisco Fire Department claimed its title as the winner with 109 votes, while the Police Department fell just a little short at 99 votes.
“We’ve been doing this competition for several years now and it kinds goes back and forth,” said Jake Leeper, battalion chief for the Frisco Fire Department. “We’re really just happy that we are able to do a small act of service to the community. We want to thank Carter for putting on another great event.”
But the real winner was Carter BloodCare with the collection of 192 pints of blood in total. He said that equates to 576 lives saved.
Dating back to 2010, Carter BloodCare hosts this battle every summer to raise blood donations during the most necessary months.
“July and the summer months are when blood donations are needed most but are received the least. This is why the Battle of the Badges is held,” said Susan Holt, sales consultant at Carter BloodCare.
Holt noted how most of their blood collected was from high schools during the year and the shortage was caused because of summer vacation. The battle was the largest incentive to collect blood for various necessities.
During the event, many others wanted to donate blood but were deferred. Still, the drive was successful and enough blood was collected to sustain urgent needs, Holt said.
