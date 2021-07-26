The Frisco Fire Department on Monday announced an investigation into a fire that started in an apartment at the Watermere at Frisco independent senior living community, located at 4220 Cotton Gin Road.
The fire was contained in the apartment of origin due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system, the department stated. Dispatch was alerted by the alarm company of a ‘water flow’ alarm at 9:36 a.m. Sunday. The first unit arrived three minutes later. Frisco Fire responded with two engines, one ladder truck, and one battalion chief on the initial assignment due to it being an alarm investigation in a specialty risk structure, the department stated.
During the investigation by the first arriving unit, smoke was found in the building.
Additional units were requested as a working fire was declared. The fire, located in an apartment on the second floor, was kept small and not allowed to grow as rapidly due to the fire sprinklers that had activated when the fire began, the department stated. A total of 15 units and 35 personnel were dispatched to the fire. Eight units and 22 personnel were used to help mitigate the incident.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Utilities to the apartments damaged by fire or water have been shut off. Watermere a Frisco is a four-story independent senior living community.
