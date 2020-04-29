Lightning
Stock photo

Frisco fire investigators believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that occurred in less than two hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries reported.

Frisco dispatch was alerted by neighbors of a house fire in the 11000 block of Mesa Verde Drive at 10:54 p.m.

Upon arrival crews saw fire visible from the roof of a two-story home. Units made an aggressive offensive attack on the structure, and the fire was declared under control at 11:09 p.m., fire officials said. All occupants were able to safely exit the structure before firefighters arrived.

At 11:09 p.m. dispatch was alerted to a second house fire in the 600 block o Triple Bar Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the roof of a two-story home. Firefighters took a defensive approach to the fire, and the fire was declared under control at 12:02 a.m. All occupants safely exited the home before crews arrived.

At 12:11 a.m. a third house fire was reported in the 8000 block of Cain River Drive.

Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke coming from the attic of a single-story residential home. Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the structure, and the fire was declared under control at 12:36 a.m.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments