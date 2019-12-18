Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Frisco Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 1700 block of Hilton Head Lane. Fire units arrived on scene at 7:46 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire contained to a planter box on the front porch of the residence that was quickly extinguished. The home was vacant and unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The cause of the fire is suspicious and remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Frisco Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office at 972-292-6320.
