At 7:43 a.m. Sunday, the Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 8000 block of Edgewood Cove.

Units arrived on scene at 7:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke in the garage and roof of a single-family residence. Firefighters began an offensive attach and found a large amount of fire in one of the attics. The fire was quickly mitigated and declared under control at 8:19 a.m.

There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. Utilities are shut off to the residence. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

