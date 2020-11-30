At 7:43 a.m. Sunday, the Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 8000 block of Edgewood Cove.
Units arrived on scene at 7:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke in the garage and roof of a single-family residence. Firefighters began an offensive attach and found a large amount of fire in one of the attics. The fire was quickly mitigated and declared under control at 8:19 a.m.
There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. Utilities are shut off to the residence. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.
