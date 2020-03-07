Frisco Ignite, a completely student-run organization, hosts an annual event incorporating the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).
For founders Harsha Kolachina and Ritvik Ramakrishnan, moving to Frisco was a breath of fresh air: Frisco had tons of STEAM-related afterschool programs that they wish that they had back at their own homes; however, with Frisco being one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, new after-school activities would pop up left and right every other month.
“Whether families had just moved into Frisco or lived in Frisco for several years, because of the growing nature of the city, it is difficult for them to keep track of every resource available for their child,” Ramakrishnan noted. “Especially as the oldest with three younger siblings, I wanted to explore potential ways for my family, along with other families, to learn more about each aspect of STEAM and become cognizant of all the opportunities in Frisco.”
Harsha and Ritvik decided to spearhead Frisco Ignite: an initiative that brought together all of the STEAM opportunities in Frisco into one consolidated location. Frisco Ignite’s motto is By the Students, For the Students, ensuring that the organization was run solely by high school students to empower the next generation of young innovators and thinkers. In doing so, students and parents would listen to a series of Ignite Talks (ignitetalks.io) while engaging with hands-on demonstrations and interactive demos at the Frisco Ignite STEAM Fair.
They started the organization in 2018, with an original 16-member team consisting of students from Lone Star High School and Memorial High School. The following year, their team expanded to 25 members representing all Frisco ISD high schools as well as The Hockaday School and Texas Academy of Mathematics & Science.
Within the last two years, Harsha and Ritvik were able to host two Frisco Ignite events. Their first event was a huge success. With coordination of lead organizer Arnav Amit during the 2020 Frisco Ignite STEAM Fair, the organization was able to produce an even more successful event, with dozens of STEAM-related organizations in the DFW Metroplex.
“My experience in Frisco Ignite has been amazing. When we started this two years ago, I personally didn’t think we would be this successful. But seeing how we were able to make an impact on our community not once, but twice really makes me happy,” Kolachina stated, adding that Frisco Ignite is the most influential and largest student-run event organization in the DFW Metroplex. This is only the start: Frisco Ignite is projected to expand even faster moving forward.”
From a community standpoint, Frisco Ignite has empowered students to take a deeper interest in their own learning and start their own STEAM-related initiatives to impact the next generation. Individuals like Harsha and Ritvik are prime examples of how students themselves can bring about change to the community around them.
As Ramakrishnan stated, “It was honestly amazing to see how we were able to take one small idea and turn it into something big. I used to hear these kinds of stories on the news but seeing it happen in my life is just amazing and truly rewarding. After igniting the flame by helping others take a deeper interest in their own learning, it is now time to pass the torch down to the next generation.”
