Pre-pandemic, the eight to 10 computers at Frisco ISD’s GED Testing Center were often booked.
The center, which provides testing services for the General Educational Development tests designed to measure high school equivalency, offers testing multiple times a week.
In recent years, however, Frisco-area test participants had to go to nearby places like Plano or McKinney to attend classes that would help them be ready for the test.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and testing both in Frisco across the country went on the decline.
“So we knew that we needed to do something different in order to not just bring people to our testing center, but to make sure that the people in our community were ready to take the test and be successful,” said Kecia Theodore, Frisco ISD’s director of alternative education. “Because we definitely know that there’s a correlation between your education and your income level.”
On Monday, Frisco ISD announced its partnership with Collin County Adult Education and Literacy (AEL), coordinated through Grayson College, to offer free high school equivalency test preparation classes.
The district used to offer such classes years ago, but the practice fell by the wayside when longtime Frisco ISD educator Sue Stafford, who had been in charge of the effort, died in 2017, Theodore said.
“We know that there are a lot of people that are moving to the metroplex that probably need to finish their high school equivalency, so we just wanted to make that service available for them,” Theodore said.
The classes come at no cost to attendees or to the district. The Collin County AEL program is funded through the Texas Workforce Commission.
The Frisco classes began in September and are currently being conducted virtually from 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays by one teacher. Theodore said there are 35 students currently registered in the courses, and about five were ready to test in the next week.
“So we’re definitely seeing this pay off for people, quite quickly as well,” she said.
The plan is to begin offering face-to-face classes in January and to add an additional teacher, meaning about 60 to 70 students could be served, Theodore said.
Looking ahead, Theodore said there are hopes to also offer adult English as a Second Language classes in the area, which would also come in partnership with Collin County AEL.
“And again, it will not cost the district anything, but it will be a huge service that we will provide for our community,” Theodore said.
