Frisco ISD has partnered with a direct healthcare company to give students and staff members priority access to COVID-19 testing.
Now, a COVID-19 rapid testing site conducted by Nomi Health at the northwest corner of Technology Drive and World Cup Way includes a priority access line for Frisco ISD staff and students, the district announced Thursday. The drive-thru testing center offers PCR or antigen COVID-19 tests.
"We know the availability of COVID-19 testing plays an important role in response and mitigation efforts," said Brent Benningfield, FISD executive director of support services in a press release. “We are grateful that Nomi Health offered to provide a priority access line for our students and staff, which will benefit the health and safety of our campuses and the entire community.”
Students should bring student IDs, and staff members must bring their district staff ID badges. Younger students without IDs need only identify themselves as Frisco ISD students, the district stated. Testing is free, but those with insurance coverage will be asked to share insurance information.
Frisco ISD’s disease mitigation guidelines include requirements that staff and students can’t return to school after quarantining until COVID-19 symptoms subside and until at least 10 days have passed since symptom onset, a physician identifies the symptoms as something other than COVID-19 or they have tested negative for COVID-19. Frisco ISD has said that at-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted.
The test offering also comes after the Texas Education Agency released public health guidance at the start of the month that requires campus staff who had close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual to take a COVID-19 rapid test every other day for 10 days after the close contact, FISD stated.
The priority access lane will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but Frisco ISD noted that there could be some periodic or early closures due to community events. The Nomi website will have updated hours and dates.
“Students and staff are not required to use Nomi Health, but the district hopes that the FISD community will use this opportunity as one of many ways to ‘slow the spread,’” Frisco ISD stated. “The location is also open to the general public and there will be staff on site to help direct traffic.”
