Many businesses and nonprofit organizations have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them is the Frisco Education Foundation (FEF), who is also feeling the loss of donations and revenue streams.
For 20 years, FEF has been woven into the fabric of Frisco ISD as the only nonprofit that exists solely to support both the students and staff. With support from donors and partners, FEF proudly awards college scholarships to graduating seniors from every FISD high school annually.
This time of year, FEF is usually abuzz planning for the annual celebration that brings together hundreds of Frisco ISD students and donors to award scholarships to the graduating class.
This year has brought a different reality.
“Just like the community has had to face unexpected challenges during this pandemic, the spring has brought about unexpected fundraising obstacles,” said Sunitha Cheruvu, FEF Board president. “Our natural fundraising mechanisms which we had been planning for months came to an unplanned, abrupt stop."
Despite the challenge, FEF is confident the community will help bridge the funding gap caused by the pandemic.
“This year, we have had nearly 1,400 seniors apply for an FEF scholarship, and we want to give as many of them as we can something to celebrate,” Cheruvu said. “FEF has a longstanding tradition of providing scholarships to FISD seniors and this year will be no different.”
What will be different will be the presentation of the awards.
“I can’t give away too much, but I can say that it will be individualized, unique and something to look forward to,” Cheruvu said. “This year more people than ever will get to witness the joy and celebration of these students.”
The Frisco Education Foundation is asking for the community’s help to fill a $70,000 gap to provide scholarships to seniors. There are three ways the community can invest in the future of the FISD Class of 2020 scholarship applicants by the June 6 deadline.
Online: bit.ly/FEF4Seniors
Text-to-Give: 2020Seniors to 91999
By Mail: PO Box 567, Frisco, TX 75034
“The community can give with confidence knowing that every penny donated during this campaign will directly impact college scholarships for the Class of 2020,” Cheruvu said.
